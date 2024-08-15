Q2 2024 Enservco Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 15, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Enservco 2024 second quarter earnings call. (Operator Instructions)
It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Wes Harris. Sir, the floor is yours.
Wes Harris - Enservco Corp - Investor Relation
Well, thank you, Matthew, and good morning, everyone. We welcome everyone to Enservco's 2024 second quarter earnings conference call. Presenting on behalf of the company today are Rich Murphy, our Executive Chairman; and Mark Patterson, our Chief Financial Officer.
I would note that matters discussed during this call may include forward looking statements that are based on management's estimates, projections, and assumptions as of today's date and are subject to risks and uncertainties disclosed in the company's most recent 10-K and 10-Q, as well as other filings with the SEC.
The company's business is subject to certain risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in its forward-looking statements, and Enservco assumes no obligation to update
