Release Date: August 15, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE, Financial) has significantly reduced operating expenses to $29.9 million from $49.4 million in the prior-year quarter.

The company has improved its loss from operations to $50.6 million compared to $56.0 million in the prior-year quarter.

Cash outflow from operating activities has improved to $29.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $160.7 million in the same period in 2023.

FFIE has successfully raised approximately $15.5 million of gross financing through convertible debt in Q2 2024.

The company has delivered 13 FF 91 2.0 EVs to date and plans to deliver more throughout the remainder of the year.

Negative Points

FFIE continues to face substantial financial challenges, impacting its ability to scale production.

The company’s biggest barrier to vehicle sales and profitability remains the capital required to produce vehicles at scale.

Despite cost reductions, the company still reported a significant loss from operations of $50.6 million.

FFIE's compliance with NASDAQ listing requirements is contingent on meeting the minimum bid price before August 31, 2024.

The company is heavily reliant on securing strategic investments to ramp up production and support its China-US automotive Bridge Strategy.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the China-US automotive Bridge Strategy and its expected impact on Faraday Future's market position?

A: (Matthias Aydt, Global CEO) The China-US automotive Bridge Strategy is designed to leverage our AI and software technology across multiple market segments, potentially accelerating our mass market entry while maintaining our ultra-luxury offering. This strategy aims to establish a second mass-market-focused brand by collaborating with China-based OEMs and parts suppliers, focusing on the $20,000 to $80,000 price segment below the FF brand.

Q: What are the key milestones achieved in the second quarter of 2024?

A: (Matthias Aydt, Global CEO) Key milestones include the resumption of the start of delivery second phase (SOD2) with the delivery of two more FF 91 2.0 EVs, the establishment of a Middle Eastern sales entity in Dubai, and significant cost reductions in vehicle body and interior components production.

Q: How has Faraday Future managed its financial challenges and what are the current financial highlights?

A: (Jonathan Maroko, Interim CFO) We have significantly reduced operating expenses to $29.9 million from $49.4 million in the prior-year quarter. Loss from operations improved to $50.6 million compared to $56.0 million in the prior-year quarter. Cash from operating activities improved to a $29.1 million outflow compared to $160.7 million in the same period last year. We also raised approximately $15.5 million through convertible debt.

Q: What steps are being taken to increase vehicle production and delivery levels?

A: (Jonathan Maroko, Interim CFO) We are focusing on securing strategic financing to ramp up production and additional deliveries of the FF 91. Incremental funding could support the development of the China-US automotive Bridge Strategy and our entry into the Middle East.

Q: Can you elaborate on the cost reduction measures implemented?

A: (Jonathan Maroko, Interim CFO) We have rightsized our operational footprint and workforce based on current operational requirements and funding situation. We have also begun producing vehicle body and some interior components in-house, leading to significant cost reductions, particularly in interior parts, which have been cut by more than half.

Q: What are the future projections and strategic initiatives for Faraday Future?

A: (Matthias Aydt, Global CEO) Our main focus remains on stabilizing and strengthening our operations, achieving profitability, and exploring multiple avenues for higher market penetration. We are dedicated to elevating stockholder value and believe the FF 91 is unlike anything on the road today. We look forward to ongoing production in 2024 and further updates as significant events unfold.

Q: How is Faraday Future addressing sustainability and operational optimization?

A: (Matthias Aydt, Global CEO) We are continuously evaluating our current cost reductions and spending efficiencies, including daily operations and FF 91 material. We are also working to optimize operations to support sustainability.

Q: What is the status of Faraday Future's compliance with NASDAQ requirements?

A: (Matthias Aydt, Global CEO) Upon filing the Form 10-Q for the period ending June 30, 2024, the company continues to be compliant with NASDAQ on its timely reporting requirements. The only compliance requirement remaining is the minimum bid price before August 31, 2024.

Q: What are the recent developments in Faraday Future's financing agreements?

A: (Matthias Aydt, Global CEO) On August 2, 2024, we successfully refined the terms of a previously signed share purchase agreement related to convertible notes financing. Most of the cash repayment obligations have been modified to share issuance obligations, significantly reducing cash interest expenses and easing cash pressure.

Q: What are the company's plans for the Middle East market?

A: (Matthias Aydt, Global CEO) We have established a Middle Eastern sales entity in Dubai and continue to engage with potential partners in the region to explore opportunities, including strategic financing, business development, and sales and marketing. This marks an important milestone in our expansion plans.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.