Half Year 2024 Evoke PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 15, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT

Per Widerstrom - Evoke PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us today for our H1 2024 results. I am Per WiderstrÃ¶m and have now been the CEO of Evoke 10 months. We already gave you the key headlines of our first half and our trading update a month ago and action numbers for H1 are exactly in line with the guidance we gave. So we are going to keep today fairly brief.



I will start with a short summary, including the actions we are taking to address performance, including details of our current trading before Sean walks through the financials, and then I'll cover our strategic progress before taking your questions.



The first-half financial results are expected in line with our trading update announcement a few weeks ago. But let me start by reiterating what I said before that these results are disappointing and are not acceptable. We understand exactly what went wrong. And we have taken corrective actions to address the problems. This is what I will take you through in more detail shortly.



We are seeing good traction from