Q2 2024 Dentsu Group Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 14, 2024 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Aug 14, 2024 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Hiroshi Igarashi

Dentsu Group Inc - President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Executive Officer, Director

* Yushin Soga

Dentsu Group Inc - Vice President, Chief Governance Officer, Representative Executive Officer, Global Chief Financial Officer, Director

* Takeshi Sano

Dentsu Group Inc - Group Executive Management, CEO of Dentsu Japan

* Michael Komasinski

Dentsu Group Inc - Chief Executive Officer, Dentsu Americas & Global President, Data & Technology, Dentsu



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Akitomo Kishimoto

Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. - Analyst

* Eiji Maeda

SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. - Analyst

* Yoshitaka Nagao

BofA Securities. - Analyst

* Fiona Orford-Williams

Edison Investment Research - Analyst

* Ryohei Harahata

Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. - Analyst

* Editor



=======