Aug 13, 2024 / 03:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Happiest Minds Technologies Limited earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Smit Shah from Adfactors PR, Investor Relations. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Smit Sha - Adfactors P - IR
Thank you, Steve. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us today on the Q1 FY25 earnings con call of Happiest Minds Technologies Limited. Today, we have with us Mr. Ashok Soota, Executive Chairman; Mr. Joseph Anantharaju, CEO, Product and Digital Engineering Services; Mr. Venkatraman Narayanan, Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Rajiv Shah, Executive Director and Member of Executive Board; Mr. Ram Mohan, President and CEO, Infrastructure Management and Security Services; Mr. Aurobinda Nanda, President and COO, Product and Digital Engineering Services; Mr. Sridhar Mantha, President and CEO, Generative AI Business Services; Mr. Sunil Gujjar, Head of Investor Relations.
With this, I would
Q1 2025 Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 13, 2024 / 03:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...