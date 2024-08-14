Usio Inc (USIO) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Growth in Payment Processing and Positive Net Income

Usio Inc (USIO) reports a 24% increase in total payment dollar processing volume and raises full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance.

Author's Avatar
15 minutes ago
Article's Main Image
  • Total Payment Dollar Processing Volume Growth: 24% increase.
  • GAAP Net Income: Positive for the quarter.
  • Cash: Increased, even after spending $105,000 to repurchase 65,519 shares at an average price of $1.60.
  • Revenue: Slight year-over-year decrease due to the planned wind-down of the New York City COVID program.
  • Margins: Improved sequentially; impacted by the New York City COVID initiative program.
  • SG&A: Slight increase due to higher employee compensation and incremental marketing investment.
  • Adjusted EBITDA Guidance: Raised to a range of $4.25 million to $5.0 million for the full year.
  • Card Processing Volumes: Up 10%, with transaction volumes up 19%.
  • Electronic Check Transaction Volume: Up 10% year-over-year.
  • Return Check Transaction Processing Volume: Up 13% year-over-year.
  • Electronic Check Dollars Processed: Up 36% year-over-year.
  • Electronic Documents Delivered: Exceeded 20.7 million, a quarterly record, up 6% sequentially.
  • Total Dollars Loaded on Prepaid Cards: Exceeded $133 million, an all-time record.
  • Prepaid Card Transaction Volume: Increased 58% year-over-year.
  • Purchase Volume: Increased 39% year-over-year.
  • Total Card Load Volume: Up 55% year-over-year.
  • Cash Balance: Added $400,000 in cash, totaling $10.5 million available.
  • Full-Year Revenue Growth Guidance: Expected between 3% and 7% for 2024.
  • Full-Year Earnings Per Share: Expected between $0 and $0.03 per share.

Release Date: August 14, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Total payment dollar processing volume growth accelerated to 24%, with all electronic transaction processing businesses generating double-digit growth.
  • Reported positive GAAP net income and earnings per share for the quarter.
  • Cash reserves increased despite repurchasing $105,000 worth of stock.
  • Raised full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $4.25 million to $5.0 million.
  • Card issuing segment set an all-time quarterly record for transactions processed and achieved significant growth in transaction volumes.

Negative Points

  • Slight year-over-year revenue decrease due to the planned wind-down of the New York City COVID program.
  • SG&A expenses increased slightly due to higher employee compensation and incremental marketing investments.
  • Revenue growth for 2024 is expected to be somewhat below initial guidance, projected between 3% and 7%.
  • Implementation of new ISV partnerships is progressing slower than anticipated, affecting short-term revenue forecasts.
  • Output solutions segment experienced a decrease in per unit revenue for electronic delivery compared to mail.

Q & A Highlights

Q: On PayFac, I understand the slower implementation. Is that due to Usio's capacity or the client's side?
A: (Louis Hoch, CEO) We are ready to go, and our systems are very standard. The delay is on the client's side, not ours.

Q: Is there a risk of losing any of the volume from the delayed PayFac implementation?
A: (Louis Hoch, CEO) No, we have already signed those deals. The volume will come over eventually, but the timing varies due to different verticals and client services.

Q: There was a nice step-up in gross margin. Can we expect gross margins to regularly be in the 25% plus range as the business matures?
A: (Louis Hoch, CEO) Yes, that is definitely a goal for us. We are working towards achieving economies that will help us reach that target by 2024 or 2025.

Q: It sounds like there will be more marketing spend. Can you give us a sense of how much and where the incremental dollars are going?
A: (Louis Hoch, CEO) We don't plan to spend significantly more money. Instead, we are leveraging relationships with partners like MasterCard and participating in seminars to maximize our marketing efforts.

Q: Can you provide more details on the ACH and complementary services growth?
A: (Louis Hoch, CEO) It was our best quarter since Q3 2022, with electronic check transaction volume up 10%, return check transaction processing volume up 13%, and electronic check dollars processed up 36% year-over-year. This growth is driven by closing more stand-alone ACH deals and our unique PINless debit solution.

Q: How is the real-time payments initiative progressing?
A: (Louis Hoch, CEO) We boarded our first real-time payment customer using the Clearing House and expect to go live with FedNow shortly. Both channels are integrated into a single tech stack, and we anticipate strong adoption once debiting of accounts is allowed.

Q: What is the status of the large ISV implementation announced earlier this year?
A: (Louis Hoch, CEO) The implementation is progressing but slower than anticipated. We expect it to ramp significantly in 2025, with some early adopters coming on board later this year.

Q: Can you elaborate on the output solutions growth and new equipment investment?
A: (Louis Hoch, CEO) We added seven new cities for municipal billing services and invested in new equipment, allowing us to bid on larger jobs. This has already landed us a sizable program for printing and distributing 500,000 checks for bankruptcy distribution.

Q: How is the card issuing segment performing?
A: (Louis Hoch, CEO) Card issuing continued its momentum with total dollars loaded on prepaid cards exceeding $133 million, an all-time record. Prepaid card transaction volume increased 58%, and purchase volume increased 39% year-over-year.

Q: What are the financial expectations for the rest of 2024?
A: (Louis Hoch, CEO) We are raising our full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $4.25 million to $5.0 million. We expect full-year earnings per share to be between $0 and $0.03.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.