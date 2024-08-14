Total Payment Dollar Processing Volume Growth: 24% increase.

Release Date: August 14, 2024

Positive Points

Total payment dollar processing volume growth accelerated to 24%, with all electronic transaction processing businesses generating double-digit growth.

Reported positive GAAP net income and earnings per share for the quarter.

Cash reserves increased despite repurchasing $105,000 worth of stock.

Raised full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $4.25 million to $5.0 million.

Card issuing segment set an all-time quarterly record for transactions processed and achieved significant growth in transaction volumes.

Negative Points

Slight year-over-year revenue decrease due to the planned wind-down of the New York City COVID program.

SG&A expenses increased slightly due to higher employee compensation and incremental marketing investments.

Revenue growth for 2024 is expected to be somewhat below initial guidance, projected between 3% and 7%.

Implementation of new ISV partnerships is progressing slower than anticipated, affecting short-term revenue forecasts.

Output solutions segment experienced a decrease in per unit revenue for electronic delivery compared to mail.

Q & A Highlights

Q: On PayFac, I understand the slower implementation. Is that due to Usio's capacity or the client's side?

A: (Louis Hoch, CEO) We are ready to go, and our systems are very standard. The delay is on the client's side, not ours.

Q: Is there a risk of losing any of the volume from the delayed PayFac implementation?

A: (Louis Hoch, CEO) No, we have already signed those deals. The volume will come over eventually, but the timing varies due to different verticals and client services.

Q: There was a nice step-up in gross margin. Can we expect gross margins to regularly be in the 25% plus range as the business matures?

A: (Louis Hoch, CEO) Yes, that is definitely a goal for us. We are working towards achieving economies that will help us reach that target by 2024 or 2025.

Q: It sounds like there will be more marketing spend. Can you give us a sense of how much and where the incremental dollars are going?

A: (Louis Hoch, CEO) We don't plan to spend significantly more money. Instead, we are leveraging relationships with partners like MasterCard and participating in seminars to maximize our marketing efforts.

Q: Can you provide more details on the ACH and complementary services growth?

A: (Louis Hoch, CEO) It was our best quarter since Q3 2022, with electronic check transaction volume up 10%, return check transaction processing volume up 13%, and electronic check dollars processed up 36% year-over-year. This growth is driven by closing more stand-alone ACH deals and our unique PINless debit solution.

Q: How is the real-time payments initiative progressing?

A: (Louis Hoch, CEO) We boarded our first real-time payment customer using the Clearing House and expect to go live with FedNow shortly. Both channels are integrated into a single tech stack, and we anticipate strong adoption once debiting of accounts is allowed.

Q: What is the status of the large ISV implementation announced earlier this year?

A: (Louis Hoch, CEO) The implementation is progressing but slower than anticipated. We expect it to ramp significantly in 2025, with some early adopters coming on board later this year.

Q: Can you elaborate on the output solutions growth and new equipment investment?

A: (Louis Hoch, CEO) We added seven new cities for municipal billing services and invested in new equipment, allowing us to bid on larger jobs. This has already landed us a sizable program for printing and distributing 500,000 checks for bankruptcy distribution.

Q: How is the card issuing segment performing?

A: (Louis Hoch, CEO) Card issuing continued its momentum with total dollars loaded on prepaid cards exceeding $133 million, an all-time record. Prepaid card transaction volume increased 58%, and purchase volume increased 39% year-over-year.

Q: What are the financial expectations for the rest of 2024?

A: (Louis Hoch, CEO) We are raising our full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $4.25 million to $5.0 million. We expect full-year earnings per share to be between $0 and $0.03.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.