Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW, Financial) is set to release its Q4 2024 earnings on Aug 19, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q4 2024 revenue is $2,162.21 million, and the earnings are expected to come in at $0.69 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $8.00 billion and the earnings are expected to be $6.92 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW, Financial) Estimates Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) for the full year 2024 have increased from $7,983.81 million to $8,000.6 million. For 2025, estimates have slightly declined from $9,116.67 million to $9,085.9 million. Earnings estimates have seen an upward revision from $6.38 per share to $6.92 per share for the full year 2024 and from $2.72 per share to $3.29 per share for 2025.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of April 30, 2024, Palo Alto Networks Inc's (PANW) actual revenue was $1,984.8 million, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $1,966.95 million by 0.91%. Palo Alto Networks Inc's (PANW) actual earnings were $0.79 per share, which beat analysts' earnings expectations of $0.43 per share by 83.29%. After releasing the results, Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) was down by -3.74% in one day.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 46 analysts, the average target price for Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) is $348.49 with a high estimate of $391.7 and a low estimate of $275. The average target implies an upside of 1.52% from the current price of $343.28.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW, Financial) in one year is $288.76, suggesting a downside of -15.88% from the current price of $343.28.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 54 brokerage firms, Palo Alto Networks Inc's (PANW, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 2.0, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.