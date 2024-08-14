Q2 2024 Aris Mining Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning everyone and welcome to the Aris Mining Q2 2024 operational and financial results call. (Operator Instructions).



Please note that the accompanying presentation that management will refer to during today's call can be found in the events and presentation section of Aris Mining's website and arismining.com.



Also, Aris Mining's second quarter 2024 financials have been filled on SEDAR+ and EDGAR and can also be found on their website.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Neil Woodyer, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.



Neil Woodyer - Aris Mining Corp - Chief Executive Officer, Director



Thank you, Operator, and good morning to everybody and thank you for joining us on our 2024 Q2 earnings call. With me today in Bogota are Richard Thomas, our COO, and Richard Orazietti, our CFO. But before we go into the quarterly results, I'd like to draw your attention to slide 2, which shows our quarterly statements, as we will be making several forward-looking statements today.



With that out of the way, and