Aug 13, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

David Veitch - Basilea Pharmaceutica AG Allschwil - Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Committee



Thank you, and hello, everyone. I would like to welcome you to our conference call and webcast reviewing our financial results and key achievements for the first half year 2024, as well as highlight our upcoming key milestones. For further detailed information, please see the Ad hoc announcement issued this morning and also our half year report. These documents are both available on our website at basilea.com. I'd also like to mention that this call contains forward looking statements. Joining me on our call today are Adesh Kaul, our Chief Financial Officer; Dr. Marc Engelhardt, our Chief Medical Officer.



I would like to start with our key achievements since the beginning of the year. Starting with our most important commercial product, Cresemba, our antifungal for invasive mold infections. Cresemba continues to perform very well as demonstrated by the 24% increase of global in-market sales according to the latest available data for the 12 month period to March 2024. This continued