Intercorp Financial Services Inc (IFS) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Net Income Growth and Digital Transformation

IFS reports significant improvements in net income and digital sales, while addressing challenges in consumer loans and cost of funds.

Author's Avatar
51 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Year-over-year growth of 2%.
  • Net Income: PEN286 million for the quarter, more than doubled from the previous quarter.
  • Return on Equity (ROE): 11.2%, doubled from the previous quarter.
  • Cost of Risk: Decreased by 70 basis points quarter-over-quarter to 4%.
  • Cost of Funds: Decreased by 40 basis points year-over-year to 3.6%.
  • Loan Growth: 4.5% year-to-date, driven by commercial banking.
  • Market Share in Loans: 10.2% in commercial banking.
  • Insurance Premiums: Increased by 25% year-over-year.
  • Assets Under Management: Grew 15% year-over-year, reaching $6.8 billion.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 38.6% for IFS and 39.7% for Interbank.
  • Digital Sales: 68% of total sales, up four points from last year.
  • Digital Customers: 81% of retail customers, up six points from last year.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 15, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Intercorp Financial Services Inc (IFS, Financial) reported a significant improvement in net income, doubling from the previous quarter to PEN286 million.
  • The company's core banking franchise showed strong growth in commercial banking, with a notable increase in market share for loans and deposits.
  • IFS's cost of risk decreased by 70 basis points quarter-over-quarter, indicating better risk management and a downward trend in risk indicators.
  • Digital transformation efforts are paying off, with over 80% of retail banking customers now using digital channels and a high Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 61%.
  • Interseguro, the insurance arm, saw a 25% year-over-year growth in premiums, maintaining market leadership in annuities and showing strong performance in individual life insurance.

Negative Points

  • Despite improvements, IFS's net income is still below the levels of a year ago, indicating that the company has not fully recovered to its previous performance.
  • The wealth management business remains volatile, with investment portfolio performance not meeting expectations, leading to lower-than-expected returns.
  • Consumer loans showed a decrease of 2.1% year-to-date and 7% year-over-year, reflecting ongoing challenges in this segment.
  • The cost of funds, although improving, remains a concern, with a need for continued proactive management to maintain efficiency.
  • The company's exposure to higher-risk segments, particularly in consumer lending, has led to a higher cost of risk, which, although decreasing, is still a significant factor.

Q & A Highlights

Q: My first question will be on the wealth management business. We continue to see that the earnings are very volatile. Can you share your thoughts on strategies to manage more stable earnings in this subsidiary?
A: (Bruno Ferreccio, CEO, Inteligo SAB) We've been seeing strong growth in assets under management, which should continue to build fee income. We've increased our fixed income holdings and are booking them to avoid monthly P&L impacts. We've also been derisking our portfolio carefully to avoid realized losses.

Q: On asset quality, we noticed the NPLs increased quarter-over-quarter. Do you share the same concerns about the microfinance sector and some specific SMEs and retail segments remaining challenging in the second half?
A: (Luis Felipe Castellanos, CEO, Intercorp Financial Services) Our cost of risk is coming down due to actions taken last year, targeting lower-risk customers, and a mild economic recovery. We expect this improvement to continue. (Michela Casassa, CFO, Intercorp Financial Services) Our portfolio has derisked, especially in consumer loans, and our conservative approach in commercial loans has kept our PDL ratios low.

Q: Could you elaborate on the potential drivers for achieving ROEs above 12% in the second half?
A: (Luis Felipe Castellanos, CEO, Intercorp Financial Services) The improvement in cost of risk and cost of funds will positively impact ROE. We expect Interbank's and Inteligo's ROE to boost in the second half due to these factors.

Q: What was your experience with the performance of the Reactiva program, and how do you see the financial system in general?
A: (Luis Felipe Castellanos, CEO, Intercorp Financial Services) The Reactiva program had a positive experience, and the financial system is well-regulated and capitalized. (Carlos Tori, CEO, Interbank) Reactiva had low credit losses, and Impulso MyPeru, which has a different structure, also shows positive results with low credit losses.

Q: Can you explain the decision to integrate Izipay and not have it as a separate segment anymore?
A: (Carlos Tori, CEO, Interbank) The integration fosters synergies with our commercial banking segment and payment systems. The stand-alone financials of Izipay no longer reflect the actual results due to these synergies.

Q: Regarding loan growth and margins, how much of the expected improvement in NIM is on the asset side versus the funding side?
A: (Michela Casassa, CFO, Intercorp Financial Services) Most of the recovery should come from the cost of funds. Yield on loans might stabilize as consumer loan portfolio decreases and Impulso MyPeru loans are replaced with higher-yield loans.

Q: When do you expect a pickup in growth in the credit card business?
A: (Carlos Tori, CEO, Interbank) We've been issuing more cards and seeing good activation, but financing usage is low due to high liquidity in the consumer segment. We expect more financing on new cards in the coming months.

Q: How do you see your loan book over the medium term, especially regarding your exposure to consumer lending?
A: (Luis Felipe Castellanos, CEO, Intercorp Financial Services) We aim for a balanced portfolio strategy, maintaining a 50% commercial and 50% retail mix. We will review this in our upcoming strategic planning process.

Q: What are the sustainable levels for NIM and cost of risk to target your 18% ROE for the consolidated entity?
A: (Michela Casassa, CFO, Intercorp Financial Services) Cost of risk should be closer to 3%, slightly above, in the mid-term. We expect to end the year with cost of risk around 3.5%.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.