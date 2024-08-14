Q1 2025 Pokarna Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2024 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Pokarna Limited's Q1 FY25 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Gavin Desa from CDR India. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Gavin Desa - Citigate Dewe Rogerson, India - IR



Thank you, Michel. Good day, everyone, and a warm welcome to Pokarna Limited's Q1 FY25 earnings conference call.



On this call today, we have Mr. Paras Jain, the Chief Executive Officer at Pokarna Engineered Stone; and Mr. Viswanatha Reddy, the CFO. Before we begin, I would like to mention that some of the statements made in today's discussions may be forward-looking in nature and may involve risks and uncertainties.



I now invite Mr. Paras Jain to open proceedings on this call and share perspective of business and outlook. Over to you, Paras.



Paras Jain - Pokarna Ltd - CEO, Pokarna Engineered Stone



Thank you, Gavin. Greetings, and thank you all for joining us today. While you