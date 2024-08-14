Q2 2024 Cargojet Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Cargojet conference call. I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Martin Herman, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Please go ahead, Mr. Herman.



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Cargojet conference call. I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Martin Herrmann, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Please go ahead, Mr. Herman.



Martin Herman - Cargojet Inc - General Counsel, Corporate Secretary



Good morning, everyone. And thank you for joining us today on this call. With us on the call today are Ajay Virmani, our Executive Chairman; Pauline Dhillon, Co-Chief Executive Officer; Jamie Porteous, Co-Chief Executive Officer; Scott Calver, our Chief Financial Officer, and Sanjeev Maini, our Vice President of Finance. After opening remarks about the quarter, we will open the call for questions.



I would like to point out that certain statements made on this call, such as those related to our forecasted revenues, costs and strategic plans are forward