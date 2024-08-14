Q2 2024 Talphera Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to Talphera's second-quarter 2024 financial results conference call. This call is being webcasted live via the Events page of the Investors section of Talphera's website at www.talphera.com. This call is the property of Talphera, and any recording, reproduction or transmission of this call without the expressed written consent of Talphera is prohibited



As a reminder, this webcast is being recorded. You may listen to a replay of this webcast by going to the Investors section of Talphera's website.



I would now like to turn the call over to Raffi Asadorian, Talphera's Chief Financial Officer.



Raffi Asadorian - Talphera Inc - Chief Financial Officer



Thank you for joining us on the call today. This afternoon, we announced our second-quarter 2024 financial results and associated business updates in a press release. This press release can be found within the Investors section of our website. With me today are Vince Angotti, our Chief Executive Officer; and Dr. Pam Palmer,