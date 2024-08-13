Q2 2024 Jones Soda Co Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for participating in today's conference call to discuss Jones Soda's financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.



Before we begin, let me remind everyone the company's Safe Harbor disclaimer. Certain portions of our comments today will concern future expectations, plans and prospects of the company that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the Safe Harbor provisions under Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.



Forward-looking statements include all statements containing verbs such as aims, anticipates, estimates, expects, believes, intends, plans, predicts, will may continue projects or targets and negatives of those words and similar words or expressions. Forward looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements.



Factors that could affect our actual results include, among others, those that are discussed under the heading Risk Factors in our most recent filing reports with the