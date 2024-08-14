Q2 2024 Dole PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Dole plc second quarter 2024 earnings conference call and webcast today's conference is being broadcast live over the internet and is also being recorded for playback purposes.(Operator Instructions).



For opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the call over to Head of Investor Relations, James O'Regan. James, please go ahead.



James O'Regan - - Head of Investor Relations



Thank you, Krista. Welcome, everybody, and thank you for taking the time to join our Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. Joining me on the call today is our Chief Executive Officer, Rory Byrne; our Chief Operating Officer, Johan Linden; and our Chief Financial Officer, Jacinta Devine.



During this call we'll be referring to presentation slides for supplemental remarks and these along with our earnings release and other related materials are available on the Investor Relations section of the Dole plc website.



Please note, our remarks today will include certain forward-looking statements within the