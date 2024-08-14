Q1 2025 Cineverse Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone. Welcome to Cineverse's third-quarter fiscal 2024 financial results conference call. My name is Cameron and I'll be your operator today. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this call is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the call over to your host, Gary Loffredo, Chief Legal Officer, Secretary and Senior Advisor for Cineverse. Please go ahead.



Gary Loffredo - Cineverse Corp - Chief Legal Officer, Secretary and Senior Advisor



Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us for the Cineverse fiscal year 2025 first-quarter financial results conference call. The press release announcing Cineverse's results for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2024, is available at the Investor section of the company's website at www.cineverse.com. A replay of this broadcast will also be made available at Cineverse's website after the conclusion of this call.



Before we begin, I would like to point out that certain statements made on today's call contain forward