Q2 2024 Vuzix Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Vuzix second quarter for the period ending June 30, 2024, financial results and business update conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call is being recorded.



And now I would like to turn the call over to Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations at Vuzix. Thank you, Mr. McGregor. You may begin.



Edward McGregor - Vuzix Corp - Director of Investor Relations



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the Vuzix second quarter 2024 ending June 30 financial results and business update conference call. With us today are Vuzix's CEO, Paul Travers; and our CFO, Grant Russell.



Before I turn the call over to Paul, I would like to remind you that, on this call, management's prepared remarks may contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, and management may make additional forward-looking statements during the question-and-answer session. Therefore, the company claims the protection of the Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements that are