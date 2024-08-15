Q2 2024 Nexus Industrial REIT Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 15, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Welcome to the Nexus Industrial REIT Second Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call.



I'm super excited to welcome everyone to the 2024 Second Quarter Results Conference Call for Nexus Industrial REIT. Joining me today is Mike Rawle, Chief Financial Officer of the REIT.