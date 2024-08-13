Release Date: August 13, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Revenue increased by 10% to $11.6 million compared to the same period last year.

Gross margin approached 46% on a consolidated basis.

Secured 122 net new logos, indicating strong customer growth.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 181% to $0.8 million compared to the same period last year.

Significant improvement in net loss, narrowing to $1.6 million, an improvement of $3 million from the same period last year.

Negative Points

Net loss remains at $1.6 million despite improvements.

Revenue growth for the first half of the year was only 5%, indicating slower growth compared to the quarterly performance.

High dependency on government agencies, which makes progression more challenging.

Ongoing need for significant investments in technology and human capital to maintain competitive edge.

Challenges in fully leveraging AI technology and integrating it with human capital.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you elaborate on the key drivers behind the 10% increase in revenue this quarter?

A: Sebastien Pare, CEO: The 10% revenue increase was driven by strong client retention, contract expansions, and securing 122 net new logos. Our innovative approach and deepened customer relationships have significantly contributed to this growth.

Q: What factors contributed to the improvement in gross margin to 46%?

A: Susan Sumner, President and COO: The improvement in gross margin was largely due to the successful migration to the NetScribe AI assist platform, particularly in Australia, and increased volumes in our insurance vertical. These factors have enhanced our operational efficiencies and reduced costs.

Q: How has the adoption of VIQ FirstDraft impacted your operations?

A: Sebastien Pare, CEO: Adoption and utilization of VIQ FirstDraft have increased across all revenue segments, leading to higher volumes processed by our AI. This has strengthened our domain-specific language models and reduced the time required to produce a minute of audio, enhancing overall efficiency.

Q: Can you discuss the significance of the 25% increase in foreign language utilization?

A: Susan Sumner, President and COO: The 25% increase in foreign language utilization in some geographies reflects the growing demand for our services and the effectiveness of our AI in processing diverse languages. This expansion supports our goal of broadening our market reach and improving service delivery.

Q: What are the financial highlights for the second quarter of 2024?

A: Alexie Edwards, CFO: Revenue for Q2 2024 was $11.6 million, a 10% increase from last year. Gross profit was $5.3 million, up 14%. Net loss narrowed to $1.6 million, an improvement of $3 million. Adjusted EBITDA reached $0.8 million, a 181% increase from the prior year.

Q: How has the transition to advanced technology and AI impacted your business model?

A: Sebastien Pare, CEO: The transition to advanced technology and AI has allowed us to streamline operations, maximize efficiencies, and solidify our leadership in high-value complex verbatim documentation sectors. This transformation has significantly boosted our adjusted EBITDA and positioned us for future growth.

Q: What are the future projections for margin expansion?

A: Sebastien Pare, CEO: With our transition to advanced technology and AI largely complete, we are now focused on driving further margin expansion. A 1% improvement in our technology services gross margin can generate approximately $400,000 in additional annual adjusted EBITDA.

Q: How is VIQ Solutions positioned in the AI industry?

A: Sebastien Pare, CEO: As industries increasingly embrace AI, we are not just positioned to benefit but are poised to lead. Our technology is setting new industry benchmarks, and our transcribers are evolving into highly-skilled editors, further enhancing our competitive edge.

Q: What operational milestones were achieved in the second quarter?

A: Susan Sumner, President and COO: We completed planned migrations to the NetScribe AI assist platform, saw significant volume expansion in the insurance vertical, and increased client adoption of our FirstDraft technologies. These milestones have strengthened our proprietary language models and improved operational efficiency.

Q: How does the company's relationship with government agencies impact its operations?

A: Susan Sumner, President and COO: Approximately 75% of our revenue comes from government agencies, which underscores the critical need for governments to embrace AI. Our long-standing relationships with key governmental agencies worldwide reflect trust in our security and innovation, leading to contract renewals and key price increases.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.