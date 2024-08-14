Conifer Holdings Inc (CNFR) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strategic Shift and Financial Performance

Conifer Holdings Inc (CNFR) reports a significant strategic pivot and mixed financial results for Q2 2024.

Author's Avatar
25 minutes ago
Summary
  • Gross Written Premium: Decreased 58% to $19 million.
  • Commercial Lines Combined Ratio: 105%.
  • Accident Year Combined Ratio: 81%.
  • Overall Combined Ratio: 124%.
  • Expense Ratio: 32%, down 580 basis points from the same period last year.
  • Agency Commission: Nearly $9 million, up from $211,000 in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Net Investment Income: $1.5 million, up 11% from $1.4 million in the prior year period.
  • Net Realized Investment Loss: $118,000.
  • Net Loss Allocable to Common Shareholders: $4 million or $0.32 per share.
  • Adjusted Operating Loss: $3.6 million or $0.30 per share.
  • Total Assets: $293 million at quarter end.
  • Cash and Total Investments: $154 million.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 14, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Strategic shift towards a commission-based revenue model through Conifer Insurance Services.
  • Significant reduction in expense ratio to 32%, down 580 basis points from the same period last year.
  • Increased net investment income by 11% to $1.5 million.
  • Successful transfer of cannabis premiums to capacity partner Palomar, expanding market reach.
  • Improved operational profitability expected from the new revenue model and expense reduction efforts.

Negative Points

  • Overall gross written premium decreased by 58% to $19 million.
  • Combined ratio was high at 124%, impacted by spring storms in Oklahoma.
  • Net loss allocable to common shareholders was $4 million or $0.32 per share.
  • Adjusted operating loss of $3.6 million or $0.30 per share for the second quarter.
  • Continued challenges in personal lines due to adverse weather conditions.

Q & A Highlights

Q: I'm a long-standing shareholder and like management, has suffered through a string of losses here. And I'd like to get some color on when you expect to become profitable and if that is not achieved, what are your sources of liquidity and additional capital?
A: (Nicholas Petcoff, CEO) We feel that with the pivot to the MGA model on the commercial lines side and the support of the A-rated paper, the commission-based model allows us to achieve profitability more quickly than the carrier-based model. The personal lines had a big impact in the second quarter due to weather, but we feel good about the personal lines book moving forward. Improved weather results in personal lines and the shift to a commission-based revenue model should help us achieve profitability. (Harold Meloche, CFO) We have had expense reductions over the last several years, aligning our expense structure with our revenues. We are also considering other asset sales for additional liquidity if needed.

Q: Can you provide more details on the strategic shift towards a commission-based revenue model and its expected impact on financials?
A: (Nicholas Petcoff, CEO) The shift towards a commission-based revenue model through our wholly-owned managing general agency, Conifer Insurance Services, is a deliberate and strategic decision. This move aims to achieve more stable and predictable revenue streams through commissions rather than the traditional risk-bearing carrier revenue model. While this has resulted in a lower top line compared to previous periods, it is a critical step in enhancing overall profitability and creating a more scalable and sustainable business model.

Q: How did the spring storms impact the personal lines segment, and what are the expectations moving forward?
A: (Nicholas Petcoff, CEO) The personal lines segment was significantly impacted by spring storms, particularly in Oklahoma, which is currently in run-off. Most of the loss came from our Oklahoma business. We expect the run-off process to be largely completed by year-end. Moving forward, production for this segment will primarily come from low-valued homeowner’s business in Texas and the Midwest.

Q: What were the key financial metrics for the second quarter, and how do they reflect the company's strategic shift?
A: (Harold Meloche, CFO) In the second quarter, overall gross written premium decreased 58% to $19 million, reflecting our decision to reduce premium leverage on our operating subsidiaries and focus on commission-based revenue through our MGA. The combined ratio was 124%, impacted by Oklahoma storms. The expense ratio improved to 32%, down 580 basis points from the same period last year. Agency commission was nearly $9 million, illustrating progress in driving commission-based revenue.

Q: Can you elaborate on the company's investment strategy and its performance in the second quarter?
A: (Harold Meloche, CFO) Net investment income was $1.5 million during the second quarter, up 11% from $1.4 million in the prior year period. We recorded a $196,000 decrease in the fair value of equity investments, leading to a net realized investment loss of $118,000. Our investments remain conservatively managed, with the vast majority in fixed income securities with an average credit quality of AA+ and an average duration of 2.6 years.

Q: What are the company's plans for the commercial lines segment, particularly regarding the transfer of cannabis premiums?
A: (Nicholas Petcoff, CEO) We have started to accelerate the transfer of cannabis premiums to our capacity partner, Palomar, enabling us to expand into new markets and solidify our position as a leading provider of cannabis-related coverage across the US. This move aligns with our strategy to leverage third-party A-rated capacity providers for MGA-produced business, providing a broader reach for existing profitable programs.

Q: How does the company plan to manage expenses and improve operational efficiency moving forward?
A: (Harold Meloche, CFO) Our expense ratio continues to improve despite lower net earned premiums due to the success of our ongoing expense reduction efforts. We remain committed to streamlining our expense structure and generating operational profitability over the long term to achieve favorable returns for our shareholders.

Q: What are the company's expectations for the personal lines segment in the upcoming quarters?
A: (Nicholas Petcoff, CEO) With Oklahoma going away, our production for the personal lines segment will primarily come from low-valued homeowner’s business in Texas and the Midwest. We expect this trend to continue in the quarters ahead as we further transition our revenue model.

Q: Can you provide an update on the company's balance sheet and overall financial health?
A: (Harold Meloche, CFO) Total assets were $293 million at quarter end, with cash and total investments of $154 million. The company reported a net loss allocable to common shareholders of $4 million or $0.32 per share and an adjusted operating loss of $3.6 million or $0.30 per share for the second quarter of 2024.

Q: What are the company's long-term goals and strategies to deliver value to shareholders?
A: (Nicholas Petcoff, CEO) Our strategic shift towards a commission-based revenue model is positioning us for stronger and more sustainable growth. We are focused on preserving a strong and consistent top line, continuing to streamline our expense structure, and generating operational profitability over the long term to achieve favorable returns for our shareholders.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.