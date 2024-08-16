On August 16, 2024, Director Glenda Minor sold 500 shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp (CW, Financial) as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 1,382 shares of the company. The shares were sold at a price of $302.8 each.

Curtiss-Wright Corp engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. The company is known for its high-technology products that perform critical functions in demanding conditions.

Over the past year, Glenda Minor has sold a total of 500 shares and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for Curtiss-Wright Corp shows a pattern of 23 insider sells and 10 insider buys over the past year.

The stock's market cap is currently $11.58 billion. With a price-earnings ratio of 29.67, Curtiss-Wright Corp's valuation stands below the industry median of 33.38, yet above its historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Curtiss-Wright Corp is $204.82 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.48.

This valuation is based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus for past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The recent insider sell by Director Glenda Minor might provide investors with insights into the current valuation and future expectations of the company, considering the insider now holds 1,382 shares post-transaction.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.