Jones Soda Co (JSDA) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Record Revenue Growth and Strategic Investments

Jones Soda Co (JSDA) reports a 49% increase in net revenue and significant strides in its cannabis business, despite a higher net loss.

25 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Revenue: $7.2 million in Q2 2024, a 49% increase compared to $4.8 million in Q2 2023.
  • Gross Margin: Increased to 35.8%, up 340 basis points from 32.4% in the prior year period.
  • Net Loss: $1.6 million or negative $0.02 per share, compared to $1 million or negative $0.01 per share in Q2 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Negative $1.1 million, compared to negative $0.7 million in the year-ago quarter.
  • Cash Balance: Declined to $1.5 million at the end of June, with an additional $3.2 million raised in a private placement post-June.
  • Revenue from Cannabis Business: $1.2 million in Q2 2024, a 100% increase compared to the previous quarter and a 200% increase year-over-year.
  • Direct to Consumer Sales: Nearly up 2.5 times, driven by new Nuka cola product.
  • Special Release Sales: New Nuka cola sales reached $930,000 in Q1 and Q2 combined.
  • Inventory Levels: Increased to service accelerating base business growth and new product lines.
  • SG&A Expenses: Increased due to strategic investments in product innovation.
Release Date: August 13, 2024

Positive Points

  • Jones Soda Co (JSDA, Financial) reported a 49% increase in net revenue for Q2 2024, reaching $7.2 million compared to $4.8 million in Q2 2023.
  • Gross profit margin improved by 340 basis points to 35.8%, driven by sales of high-margin products and pricing adjustments.
  • The company's cannabis business, Mary Jones, generated approximately $1.2 million in Q2 2024, marking a 100% increase compared to the previous quarter.
  • Jones Soda Co (JSDA) successfully launched new product lines, including Nuka Cola, which contributed significantly to direct-to-consumer sales and overall revenue.
  • The company raised approximately $3.2 million in an oversubscribed private placement to support growth and innovation initiatives, strengthening its balance sheet.

Negative Points

  • Net loss for Q2 2024 was $1.6 million, or negative $0.02 per share, compared to a net loss of $1 million, or negative $0.01 per share, in Q2 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was negative $1.1 million in Q2 2024, compared to negative $0.7 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
  • The increase in SG&A expenses due to strategic investments in product innovation negatively impacted the bottom line.
  • The company's cash balance declined to $1.5 million at the end of June 2024, indicating potential liquidity concerns.
  • Despite strong revenue growth, the company is still in the early stages of its strategic roadmap and has yet to fully realize its potential.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide an overview of Jones Soda's financial performance in Q2 2024?
A: David Knight, President and CEO: We finished a very strong first half with Q1 and Q2 being the two largest revenue growth quarters since 2009. Net revenue in Q2 increased by 49% to $7.2 million compared to $4.8 million in Q2 2023. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue increased by 340 basis points to 35.8%. However, net loss in Q2 was $1.6 million, primarily due to strategic investments in innovations.

Q: What are the key drivers behind the revenue growth?
A: David Knight, President and CEO: The growth was driven by the success of new product launches, including Nuka Cola, which generated $930,000 in sales in Q1 and Q2. Additionally, our cannabis business, Mary Jones, generated approximately $1.2 million in Q2, representing a 100% increase compared to the previous quarter.

Q: Can you elaborate on the new product launches planned for the second half of 2024?
A: David Knight, President and CEO: We have five new product lines ready to launch, including Jones Nitro Cross Cola, Jones Plus Soda with 160 milligrams of caffeine, Fiesta Jones, a lower-calorie fruit-flavored beverage, and Jones Premium Craft Mixers. These products are expected to drive further revenue growth and improve margins.

Q: How is the company addressing its liquidity position?
A: David Knight, President and CEO: Our cash balance at the end of June was $1.5 million. Since then, we have raised approximately $3.2 million in an oversubscribed private placement. We also have access to a $2 million revolving credit facility for working capital needs, ensuring a comfortable liquidity position.

Q: What are the future growth prospects for Jones Soda?
A: David Knight, President and CEO: We are focused on building momentum with our new product launches and strategic investments. Our goal is to transform Jones from a craft soda company into a high-growth beverage company. We are confident in our ability to deliver on our strategic growth plan and expect robust growth in the coming quarters.

