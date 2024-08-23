Globant's Q2 Results Highlight Strong AI Growth Amid Challenging IT Environment

Author's Avatar
12 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Globant (GLOB, Financial), a Luxembourg-based software development and cybersecurity company, delivered solid Q2 results despite a challenging IT spending environment. The company posted a small EPS beat and an 18% revenue growth. Although GLOB's guidance for Q3 and FY24 was mixed, the rising momentum behind its AI products has investors optimistic about its growth prospects. In 1H24, AI-related revenue soared by 130% year-over-year to $150 million, with the pipeline hitting a record high.

  • Over the past decade, GLOB has invested in its AI platforms, including Augoor, MagnifAI, Navigate, and GeneXus. On June 27, the company announced the integration of its proprietary AI Agents into the software development cycle.
    • These AI agents, supervised by humans, are expected to accelerate the software development process, including product definition, back-end prototyping, design, and code testing.
  • GLOB increased its data science and AI engineering specialists by 70% over the past year. This investment is paying off as demand for Gen AI capabilities rises, reflected by strong performance across GLOB's geographies and verticals.
    • Europe was the best-performing region in Q2, with revenue growing nearly 45%. GLOB also landed its largest deal in history in this region. Latin America saw a 23% increase, while North America experienced a 10% rise.
    • In terms of end markets, Travel & Hospitality was the standout with nearly 60% year-over-year revenue growth, followed by Consumer, Retail, and Manufacturing at 20% growth.
  • GLOB's strong performance in large accounts is another bullish indicator. The company ended Q2 with 19 clients contributing over $20 million in annualized revenue and 329 clients with more than $1 million in annualized revenue, up 16% year-over-year. Additionally, its largest customer, Walt Disney (DIS, Financial), increased spending on its platform by 11% year-over-year.

The main takeaway is that GLOB's better-than-expected Q2 results and positive earnings call commentary have positioned it as an emerging AI play, as reflected in the stock's significant gains today.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.