Q2 2024 Cipher Mining Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the Cipher Mining second-quarter business update conference call.



(Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call may be recorded.



I would now like to turn the call over to Joshua Kane, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Joshua Kane - Cipher Mining Inc - Head of Investor Relations



Good morning and thank you for joining us on this conference call to address Cipher Mining's second quarter 2024 business update. Joining me on the call today are Tyler Page, Chief Executive Officer, and Edward Farrell, Chief Financial Officer.



Please note that you may also review our press release and presentation, which can be found on the Investor Relations section of the company's website. Please note that this call will also be simultaneously webcast on the Investor Relations section of the company's website, and this conference call is the property of Cipher Mining and any taping or other reproduction is expressly prohibited without prior consent.



Before we start, I'd like to remind you that the following