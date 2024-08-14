Q3 2024 cbdMD Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2024 / 08:20PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. Welcome to cbdMD's, Inc. June 30, 2024 tird fiscal 2024 quarter and earnings call and Update. This afternoon, the company issued a press release that provided an overview of its third quarter results, which followed the filing of its quarterly report on Form 10-Q.



Today's conference call is being recorded and will be available online along with our earnings press release covering our financial results and non-GAAP presentation at cbdmd.com in accordance with the cbdMD retention policies. (Operator Instructions).



At this time, I would now like to turn the conference over to Brad Whitford, the company's Chief Accounting Officer. Brad, please go ahead.



Brad Whitford - cbdMD Inc - Chief Accounting Officer



Thank you, Brenda and thank you all for joining cbdMD's June 30th, 2024 third quarter of fiscal 2024 earnings call and update. On the call today, we also have Ronan Kennedy, our CEO and Chief Financial Officer.



We'd like to remind everyone that various remarks about future expectations, plans and prospects constitute