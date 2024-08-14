Q3 2024 Know Labs Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Ronald Erickson - Know Labs Inc - Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer



Thank you, operator. Thank you, everyone, for joining us for today's conference call to review Know Labs third quarter 2024 financial results and operating highlights. Joining me today is Pete Conley, our Chief Financial Officer, and Senior Vice President of Intellectual Property, who will discuss our financial results. missing today is Jordyn Hujar, who many of you have heard from our long term, Chief of Staff. Jordyn is on maternity leave taking care of her new son and doing wonderfully well.



If you have not seen our financial results today, the press release and 10-Q filings they are available on the investor page on the company's website at www.knowlaba.co.

