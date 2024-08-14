Q2 2024 Afya Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Renata Couto - Afya Ltd - IR Director



Thank you for joining us for Afya's Conference Call. I'm here today with Afya's CEO, Virgilio Gibbon, and our CFO, Luis Andre Blanco. During today's presentation, our executives will make forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be related to future events, future financial or operating performance, known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause Afya's actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements.



Forward-looking statements in this presentation include, but are not limited to, statements related to the business and financial performance, expectations and guidance for future periods, or expectations regarding the company's strategic product initiatives and its related benefits. These risks include those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



The forward-looking statements in this presentation are based on the information available to us as the date hereof. We should not rely on them as predictions of future events,