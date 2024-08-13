Half Year 2024 RENK Group AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Ingo Schachel - RENK Group AG - IR Head



Yes. Thank you very much, operator, and thank you, everyone, for joining our today's results call despite the holiday period.



As usual, speakers on today's call will be our CEO, Susanne Wiegand; and our CFO, Christian Schulz. We're also joined in the room by the entire management Board of RENK, including our Chief Operating Officer, Alexander Sagel. We also have our designated CFO, Anja MÃ¤nz-Siebje in the room. Her ability to join our meeting is quicker than my ability to update slides apparently. She is not in the slide, but she is in the room and Susanne and Christian will be our speakers for today.



Over to you, Susanne.



Susanne Wiegand - RENK Group AG - Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board



Thank you, Ingo. Welcome from my side, from our side. Thank you for joining and taking the time during this holiday period. I would start on slide 4 which you know, just to recall last year's figures. So you see here on that slide a concise summary of key financial metrics and revenue splits.

