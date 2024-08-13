Q2 2024 FreightCar America Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to FreightCar America's second quarter 2024 earnings conference call.



(Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. An audio replay of the conference call will be available on the company's website within a few hours after this call.



I would now like to turn the call over to Chris O'Dea with Riveron Investor Relations.



Chris OâDea - Riveron Investor Relations - Investor Relations



Thank you, and welcome. Joining me today are Nick Randall, President and Chief Executive Officer; Mike Riordan, Chief Financial Officer; and Matt Tonn, Chief Commercial Officer.



I'd like to remind everyone that statements made during the conference call relating to the company's expected future performance, future business prospects or future events or plans may include forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.



Participants are directed to FreightCar America's Form 10-K for a description of certain business risks, some of which may be