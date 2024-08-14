Full Year 2024 Telstra Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2024 / 11:15PM GMT

Nathan Burley - Telstra Group Ltd - Head of Investor Relations



Good morning, and welcome to Telstra's results announcement for the full year ending June 30, 2024. I am Nathan Burley, Head of Investor Relations. I'm joining today from the lands of the Gadigal people. On behalf of Telstra, I acknowledge and pay my respects to the traditional custodians of country throughout Australia and recognize the continued connection Australia's First Nations people have to land, waters and culture. We pay our respects to Elders, past and present.



This morning, we will have presentations from our CEO, Vicki Brady, on the telecommunications industry, our role and an overview of results. Our CFO, Michael Ackland, will speak to our financial results in detail. We will then open to questions from analysts, investors and the media.



I will now hand over to Vicki.



Vicki Maree Brady - Telstra Group Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. As Nathan mentioned, I'll make some high-level