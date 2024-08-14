Q2 2024 Elmera Group ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2024 / 05:30AM GMT

Rolf Barmen - Elmera Group ASA - President, Chief Executive Officer



Good morning and very welcome to our second quarter presentation 2024. My name is Rolf Barmen, and I am Head of the Elmira Group.



Our CFO, Henning Nordgulen, is also as usual with me today, and he will go through the financials. After he has finished his section, I will come back to give you an update of our outlook session and Morten Opdal, our Head of Investor Relations, is also with us here this morning, and he will take questions during the presentation and address them to Henning and me in our Q&A session.



But first of all, the second quarter was really solid with net revenue growth year on year as well as a slight improvement in EBIT-adjusted compared to second quarter last year. Our operating expenses came in higher than expected, driven by the bankruptcy of the Swedish production company International Automotive Components Group Sweden in the Nordic segment.



The bankruptcy resulted in historically high loss of NOK30 million for the group and as Henning will come back to in his part of the