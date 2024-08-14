Aug 14, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to InRetail Peru's second-quarter 2024 conference call. Please note that this call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
Joining us today from InRetail PerÃº are Mr. Juan Carlos Vallejo, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Marcelo Ramos Chief Financial Officer; and Ms. Vanessa Danino, Investor Relations Officer. They will be discussing the quarterly report distributed by the company yesterday. If you have not yet received a copy of the earnings report, please visit www.inretail.pe on the Investors section, where there is also a webcast presentation to accompany the discussion during this call.
If you need any assistance, please contact the Investor Relations team of InRetail PerÃº. Please be advised that forward-looking statements may be made during this conference call, and they do not account for economic circumstances, industry conditions, the company's performance or financial results.
As such, these forward-looking statements are based on several assumptions and factors that could
Q2 2024 InRetail Peru Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 14, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...