Q2 2024 Borr Drilling Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 15, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Patrick Schorn - Borr Drilling Ltd - Chief Executive Officer of Borr Drilling, Director



Good morning and thank you for participating in the Borr Drilling second quarter 2024 earnings call. I'm Patrick Schorn and with me here today in Dubai is Bruno Morand, our Chief Commercial Officer; and Magnus Vaaler, our Chief Financial Officer. Next slide, please.



First, covering the required disclaimers, I would like to remind all participants that some of the statements will be forward-looking. These matters involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these statements. I therefore refer you to our latest public filings. Next slide.



I'm pleased with the second quarter results and performance. All 22 delivered rigs are contracted and committed. In addition, one of the newbuild rigs, The Vale, has been delivered today for which we already have a work scope assigned and The Var our final newbuild remains on schedule for delivery in late Q4 2024.



On the back of our strong contract portfolio, we generated $253 million in adjusted