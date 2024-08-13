Release Date: August 13, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Crescent Capital BDC Inc (CCAP, Financial) reported strong net investment income (NII) of $0.59 per share, translating to an annualized NII return on equity of 11.7%.

The company declared a supplemental dividend of $0.09 per share, in addition to the regular dividend of $0.42 per share, resulting in a 10% annualized dividend yield.

Net asset value (NAV) increased to $20.30 per share, the highest since June 2022.

The investment portfolio remains highly diversified with approximately $1.6 billion in investments across 183 companies, primarily in first lien loans.

The portfolio's performance remains strong with 89% of investments rated as risk-rated one and two, the highest ratings possible.

Negative Points

Total investment income decreased to $49 million from $50.4 million in the prior quarter, primarily due to a drop in nonrecurring investment income.

The weighted average yield of income-producing securities at cost decreased to 12.2% quarter over quarter.

The company has investments in eight portfolio companies on nonaccrual status, representing 1.6% and 0.9% of total debt investments at cost and fair value, respectively.

The debt-to-equity ratio increased to 1.18 times from 1.11 times in the prior quarter, indicating higher leverage.

The weighted average interest rate on total borrowings was 6.91%, which could impact future profitability given the current interest rate environment.

Q & A Highlights

Q&A Highlights from Crescent Capital BDC Inc (CCAP) Q2 2024 Earnings Call

Q: What is the evidence that interest rates are very high?

A: Jason Breaux, CEO: Interest rates are high compared to the last 10 years, but historically, they are not necessarily high.

Q: With stocks below book value, do you have a plan to return capital via repurchase?

A: Jason Breaux, CEO: We evaluate this continuously. Currently, asset yields are compelling, but we will remain mindful of our stock price and rate environment.

Q: Can you give us any color on plans to manage the debt stack maturing in 2026?

A: Gerhard Lombard, CFO: We are not in a rush to refinance immediately but are in constant dialogue with the market and lenders. We aim to ladder out maturities to diversify refinancing risk.

Q: Are you seeing any shifts in portfolio company liquidity needs?

A: Henry Chung, President: Liquidity needs are concentrated in a few portfolio companies. We rely on sponsors to solve these needs, and overall, we are not seeing heightened revolver utilization.

Q: Why is your PIK income lower than the average BDC?

A: Jason Breaux, CEO: We focus on earning cash at the top line and are selective with PIK toggle options. We avoid ARR loans and are selective in workout situations to ensure value.

Q: What was the mix of repricing activity and new deals in the quarter?

A: Henry Chung, President: We had six new platforms totaling $62 million and 13 add-ons totaling $33 million. The new platforms were new LBOs.

Q: Can you provide an update on the performance of the Logan JV?

A: Jason Breaux, CEO: The JV's largest investment is a middle market CLO, which affects fair value. Performance has been in line with cash flow expectations.

Q: To what extent do larger players move into the lower middle market?

A: Jason Breaux, CEO: Competition from upper middle market players is not significant in the lower middle market. In the core middle market, we do see some competition.

Q: What's driving the 71% of the portfolio with financial covenants?

A: Henry Chung, President: This is due to the segmentation of the lower and core middle market. Larger companies in the core middle market may not have maintenance covenants.

Q: Was the PIK income structured into original deals or a result of amendments?

A: Henry Chung, President: The majority of PIK income is from investments with a PIK component at origination, mainly in second lien or unsecured investments.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.