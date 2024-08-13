Crescent Capital BDC Inc (CCAP) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong NII and Dividend Yield Amidst Mixed Performance

Key takeaways include robust net investment income, increased NAV, and strategic portfolio management.

Author's Avatar
60 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Investment Income (NII): $0.59 per share, annualized NII return on equity of 11.7%.
  • Dividends: Supplemental dividend of $0.09 per share, regular dividend of $0.42 per share, equating to a 10% annualized dividend yield on June 30, 2024, NAV.
  • Net Asset Value (NAV): Increased to $20.30 per share.
  • Investment Portfolio: $1.6 billion at fair value across 183 companies.
  • First Lien Loans: 90% of the portfolio at fair value.
  • Nonaccrual Investments: 1.6% at cost and 0.9% at fair value, flat quarter-over-quarter.
  • Gross Deployment: $119 million in Q2 2024.
  • Net Deployment: $46 million.
  • Weighted Average Yield: 12.2% for income-producing securities at cost.
  • Debt Investments: 97% floating rate with a weighted average floor of 80 basis points.
  • Total Investment Income: $49 million for Q2 2024.
  • GAAP Earnings Per Share: $0.55.
  • Stockholders' Equity: $752 million.
  • Debt-to-Equity Ratio: 1.18 times.
  • Undrawn Capacity: $294 million.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $36 million.
  • Weighted Average Interest Rate on Borrowings: 6.91%.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 13, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Crescent Capital BDC Inc (CCAP, Financial) reported strong net investment income (NII) of $0.59 per share, translating to an annualized NII return on equity of 11.7%.
  • The company declared a supplemental dividend of $0.09 per share, in addition to the regular dividend of $0.42 per share, resulting in a 10% annualized dividend yield.
  • Net asset value (NAV) increased to $20.30 per share, the highest since June 2022.
  • The investment portfolio remains highly diversified with approximately $1.6 billion in investments across 183 companies, primarily in first lien loans.
  • The portfolio's performance remains strong with 89% of investments rated as risk-rated one and two, the highest ratings possible.

Negative Points

  • Total investment income decreased to $49 million from $50.4 million in the prior quarter, primarily due to a drop in nonrecurring investment income.
  • The weighted average yield of income-producing securities at cost decreased to 12.2% quarter over quarter.
  • The company has investments in eight portfolio companies on nonaccrual status, representing 1.6% and 0.9% of total debt investments at cost and fair value, respectively.
  • The debt-to-equity ratio increased to 1.18 times from 1.11 times in the prior quarter, indicating higher leverage.
  • The weighted average interest rate on total borrowings was 6.91%, which could impact future profitability given the current interest rate environment.

Q & A Highlights

Q&A Highlights from Crescent Capital BDC Inc (CCAP) Q2 2024 Earnings Call

Q: What is the evidence that interest rates are very high?
A: Jason Breaux, CEO: Interest rates are high compared to the last 10 years, but historically, they are not necessarily high.

Q: With stocks below book value, do you have a plan to return capital via repurchase?
A: Jason Breaux, CEO: We evaluate this continuously. Currently, asset yields are compelling, but we will remain mindful of our stock price and rate environment.

Q: Can you give us any color on plans to manage the debt stack maturing in 2026?
A: Gerhard Lombard, CFO: We are not in a rush to refinance immediately but are in constant dialogue with the market and lenders. We aim to ladder out maturities to diversify refinancing risk.

Q: Are you seeing any shifts in portfolio company liquidity needs?
A: Henry Chung, President: Liquidity needs are concentrated in a few portfolio companies. We rely on sponsors to solve these needs, and overall, we are not seeing heightened revolver utilization.

Q: Why is your PIK income lower than the average BDC?
A: Jason Breaux, CEO: We focus on earning cash at the top line and are selective with PIK toggle options. We avoid ARR loans and are selective in workout situations to ensure value.

Q: What was the mix of repricing activity and new deals in the quarter?
A: Henry Chung, President: We had six new platforms totaling $62 million and 13 add-ons totaling $33 million. The new platforms were new LBOs.

Q: Can you provide an update on the performance of the Logan JV?
A: Jason Breaux, CEO: The JV's largest investment is a middle market CLO, which affects fair value. Performance has been in line with cash flow expectations.

Q: To what extent do larger players move into the lower middle market?
A: Jason Breaux, CEO: Competition from upper middle market players is not significant in the lower middle market. In the core middle market, we do see some competition.

Q: What's driving the 71% of the portfolio with financial covenants?
A: Henry Chung, President: This is due to the segmentation of the lower and core middle market. Larger companies in the core middle market may not have maintenance covenants.

Q: Was the PIK income structured into original deals or a result of amendments?
A: Henry Chung, President: The majority of PIK income is from investments with a PIK component at origination, mainly in second lien or unsecured investments.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.