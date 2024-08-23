Insider Sale: Robert Blumofe Sells 2,500 Shares of Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)

Robert Blumofe, the Chief Technology Officer of Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM, Financial), executed a sale of 2,500 shares of the company on August 16, 2024. The transaction was filed with the SEC and the shares were sold at a price of $100.69 each. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,010 shares of the company.

Akamai Technologies Inc, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is a global content delivery network, cybersecurity, and cloud service company, providing web and Internet security services. Akamai's solutions are designed to help enterprises provide secure, high-performing user experiences on any device, anywhere.

Over the past year, Robert Blumofe has sold a total of 15,719 shares of Akamai Technologies Inc and has not made any purchases. The company's insider transaction history reveals a pattern of more sales than purchases, with 29 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the same timeframe.

On the valuation front, Akamai Technologies Inc's shares were trading at $100.69 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $15.23 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 24.88, which is slightly lower than the industry median of 25.32.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $112.17, indicating that it is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.9. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This recent insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence levels in the company's future prospects.

