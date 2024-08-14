Imunon Inc (IMNN) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Financial Improvements and Strategic Advances

Imunon Inc (IMNN) reports reduced net loss, streamlined operations, and promising clinical trial progress.

Summary
  • Cash and Investments: $5.3 million as of June 30, 2024.
  • Net Proceeds from Direct Offering: Approximately $9 million received post-quarter.
  • Net Loss (Q2 2024): $4.8 million or $0.51 per share.
  • Net Loss (Q2 2023): $5.6 million or $0.61 per share.
  • Operating Expenses (Q2 2024): $5 million, an 8% decrease from Q2 2023.
  • R&D Expenses (Q2 2024): $2.8 million, down from $3.1 million in Q2 2023.
  • CMC Costs (Q2 2024): $500,000, down from $700,000 in Q2 2023.
  • General and Administrative Expenses (Q2 2024): $2.2 million, down from $2.3 million in Q2 2023.
  • Other Non-Operating Income (Q2 2024): $200,000, compared to a $100,000 expense in Q2 2023.
  • Net Loss (First Half 2024): $9.7 million or $1.03 per share.
  • Net Loss (First Half 2023): $11.2 million or $1.28 per share.
  • R&D Expenses (First Half 2024): $6.1 million, up from $5.8 million in First Half 2023.
  • General and Administrative Expenses (First Half 2024): $3.9 million, down from $5.4 million in First Half 2023.
  • Other Non-Operating Income (First Half 2024): $300,000, compared to $8,505 in First Half 2023.
Release Date: August 14, 2024

Positive Points

  • Imunon Inc (IMNN, Financial) reported outstanding top-line data from their Phase 2 study of IMNN-001 in ovarian cancer, showing significant improvement in overall survival.
  • The company has streamlined operations, reduced expenses, and secured investor-friendly financing despite a tough capital market.
  • Imunon Inc (IMNN) has initiated a Phase 1 study of their DNA vaccine candidate for COVID-19, with plans to complete and report data by the end of the year.
  • The company has a strong cash position with approximately $14.5 million, extending their cash runway into the third quarter of 2025.
  • Imunon Inc (IMNN) has ongoing studies funded by the Break Through Cancer Foundation at prestigious institutions like MD Anderson Cancer Center and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

Negative Points

  • The company is currently seeking a permanent replacement for their retired CFO, which may cause some interim financial management challenges.
  • The anticipated cost for the Phase 3 trial of IMNN-001 is around $50 million, requiring significant additional capital.
  • The company's net loss for the second quarter of 2024 was $4.8 million, indicating ongoing financial challenges.
  • Enrollment for the MRD study is progressing but may need additional sites and efforts to speed up the process.
  • The market for COVID-19 vaccines is waning, which may impact the potential success and partnership opportunities for their DNA vaccine candidate.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you talk about how you're thinking about strategy for financing a Phase 3 study, given those tend to be pretty large studies? And if you've gotten any partnership interest since the OVATION 2 data came out?
A: We're anticipating that this trial could cost around $50 million. Adding $10 million to the balance sheet takes us well into the third quarter of 2025, allowing us to start the trial as planned. We are confident in our ability to access additional capital through various means, including strategic partnerships and equity financing. (Stacy Lindborg, CEO; Michael Tardugno, Executive Chairman)

Q: On the COVID booster, could you discuss the blinding for the Phase 1 study and if you're able to see the data as it accrues?
A: The trial is open label. We expect to have immunogenicity data by the end of the year, which will establish proof of concept and set up partnership discussions. The DSMB is evaluating the data for safety, and the study is enrolling as planned. (Stacy Lindborg, CEO; Michael Tardugno, Executive Chairman)

Q: Are you seeing steady enrollment for the COVID-19 booster study, or do you expect a spike in enrollment with the potential spike in COVID cases in the fall?
A: The study is enrolling healthy subjects and is progressing well, with over 70% of patients already dosed. We expect to complete the trial and observation ahead of the flu season. (Stacy Lindborg, CEO; Michael Tardugno, Executive Chairman)

Q: Where does the end of Phase 2 process for IMNN-001 stand, and when do you anticipate requesting the meeting with the FDA?
A: We are within days of requesting the end of Phase 2 meeting. We expect to present the full data set at a major stage in the fall and align everything to start the Phase 3 trial in Q1 2025. (Stacy Lindborg, CEO)

Q: What are some of the most important design factors for the Phase 3 trial that you're hoping to align with the FDA during your upcoming meeting?
A: Key factors include ensuring balance across treatment arms, particularly for patients with genetic mutations like BRCA, and establishing definitive endpoints like overall survival. We aim to set up the trial for a first-line indication statement. (Stacy Lindborg, CEO)

Q: Are you pleased with the enrollment rate for the MRD study, and is there anything that can be done to speed it up?
A: Enrollment is competitive and even higher than OVATION 2. With additional sites like Memorial Sloan Kettering and Johns Hopkins coming on board, we expect enrollment to increase. We plan to release data on the primary endpoint by the end of the year. (Stacy Lindborg, CEO; Michael Tardugno, Executive Chairman)

Q: Will the company look to partner the entire vaccine platform or just the COVID program?
A: We intend to partner the entire vaccine platform. (Stacy Lindborg, CEO)

Q: Is there a shift in focus back to immunotherapy rather than the PlaCCine DNA plasmid vector? How does the partnership environment look for both?
A: We have always viewed the PlaCCine platform as an offshoot of our IL-12 technology. We are focused on maximizing the value of our technology through partnerships. The partnership environment is positive, and we are exploring opportunities for both the PlaCCine platform and our immunotherapy programs. (Stacy Lindborg, CEO)

