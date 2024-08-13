Aug 13, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Mineralys Therapeutics second quarter 2024 conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Dan Ferry of LifeSci Advisors. Please go ahead.
Dan Ferry - LifeSci Advisors - Investor Relations
Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our second quarter 2024 conference call. After the close of market trading today, we issued a press release providing our second quarter 2024 financial results and business updates. A replay of today's call will be available on the Investors section of our website approximately one hour after its completion. After our prepared remarks, we will open up the call for Q&A.
Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that this conference call and webcast will contain forward-looking statements about the company. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied by these forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties associated with the company's business.
These
Q2 2024 Mineralys Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 13, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...