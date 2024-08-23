Div. President, U.S. Franchise William Bode of Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT, Financial) sold 2,000 shares of the company on August 14, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 27,504 shares of the company.

Planet Fitness Inc operates one of the largest fitness club franchises in the United States. The company provides a variety of fitness training options with a focus on low prices and a welcoming environment, often branded as the "Judgement Free Zone."

Over the past year, the insider transaction history at Planet Fitness Inc shows a trend with 1 insider buy and 3 insider sells. Specifically, William Bode has sold a total of 2,000 shares and has not made any purchases.

On the date of the latest transaction, shares of Planet Fitness Inc were trading at $79.02, giving the company a market cap of $6.705 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 43.85, which is above the industry median of 18.53.

The stock's valuation according to GF Value is set at $92.04, indicating that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.86.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into how insiders are interacting with their holdings in the company amidst its current market valuation and performance metrics.

