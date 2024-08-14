On August 14, 2024, Alex Shootman, CEO of Alkami Technology Inc (ALKT, Financial), executed a significant transaction by selling 150,000 shares of the company. The sale was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 1,093,965 shares of Alkami Technology Inc.

Alkami Technology Inc (ALKT, Financial) specializes in providing cloud-based solutions that enable banks and credit unions to digitally transform their businesses. The company offers a range of products and services designed to enhance user experiences and improve client engagement across financial services.

Over the past year, Alex Shootman has sold a total of 150,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale continues a trend observed over the last year, where there have been 24 insider sells and no insider buys at Alkami Technology Inc.

Shares of Alkami Technology Inc were trading at $30.47 on the day of the transaction. The company's market cap is approximately $3.097 billion.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Alkami Technology Inc is estimated at $24.25 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.26. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider selling activity might be of interest to current and potential investors, as it provides insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

