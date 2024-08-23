Tim O'Brien, the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of N-able Inc (NABL, Financial), sold 22,148 shares of the company on August 15, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 565,222 shares of N-able Inc.

N-able Inc specializes in providing cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers, enabling them to support digital transformation and IT service management for small and medium-sized businesses.

Over the past year, Tim O'Brien has sold a total of 100,205 shares of N-able Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within the company, where there have been 12 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the sale, shares of N-able Inc were trading at $12.81, giving the company a market cap of approximately $2.37 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 75.24, which is above the industry median of 25.32.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of N-able Inc is estimated at $14.32 per share, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.89.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation adjustments.

