ImmuCell Corp (ICCC) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Sales Growth and Improved EBITDA

ImmuCell Corp (ICCC) reports significant top-line sales growth and improved EBITDA despite ongoing challenges.

Summary
  • Top Line Sales Growth: Strong growth during the 3, 6, and 12 month periods ended June 30, 2024, compared to the same periods in 2023.
  • Finished Goods Production: Approximately $12.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, annualizing to about $25.4 million.
  • Gross Margin: Improved from 19% in the six months ended June 30, 2023, to 28% in the six months ended June 30, 2024, but still below the 40% target.
  • Backlog of Orders: $7.9 million as of August 6, 2024.
  • EBITDA: Improved from negative $2.2 million in the six months ended June 30, 2023, to negative $340,000 in the six months ended June 30, 2024.
  • Line of Credit: No draw outstanding on the $1 billion line of credit available until September 2025.
Release Date: August 14, 2024

Positive Points

  • Strong top-line sales growth during the 3, 6, and 12 month periods ended June 30, 2024, compared to the same periods in 2023.
  • Finished goods production reached approximately $12.7 million for the six-month period, annualizing to about $25.4 million, which is 85% of the estimated $30 million annual full capacity target.
  • Gross margin as a percentage of product sales improved from 19% to 28% year-over-year for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024.
  • Implemented successful remediation steps for contamination events, with no contamination since April 2024.
  • Improved EBITDA from negative $2.2 million to negative $340,000 year-over-year for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024.

Negative Points

  • Gross margin is still well short of the 40% target, despite improvements.
  • Significant product contamination events from late 2022 through early 2024 impacted production and sales.
  • Facing challenging inflationary pressures on the cost of labor and components.
  • Production yield losses have contributed to gross margin deterioration.
  • Cash is tight, leading to frozen nonessential capital expenditure investments.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What is the potential bottleneck in sourcing colostrum for First Defense, and can you expand on your relationship with farms?
A: We source colostrum from donor cows immediately after they give birth. We have successfully grown our supply and improved quality control. We don't see this as a limit to our production growth. (Michael Brigham, President, CEO)

Q: Do you have plans to replace your recently retired Chief Scientist?
A: Dr. Joe Crab has retired but remains a consultant. His responsibilities have been transitioned to other team members, and we do not plan to replace him at the VP level. (Michael Brigham, President, CEO)

Q: Can you clarify the impact of contamination and yield issues on gross margins?
A: The first quarter was more impacted by previous contamination events, while the second quarter faced yield issues. Both contamination and yield need improvement for better margins. (Michael Brigham, President, CEO)

Q: What do the 17% and 5% yield improvements mentioned in the 10-Q represent?
A: These percentages represent potential improvements in specific production steps, not direct margin points. For example, a 17% improvement means increasing output from 100 to 117 units at a specific step. (Michael Brigham, President, CEO)

Q: Do you still aim for a 40% gross margin, and do you have a plan to achieve it?
A: Yes, we aim for a 40% gross margin. We have identified specific yield improvements and are working on implementing them. While some are still in development, we believe they are achievable. (Michael Brigham, President, CEO)

