On August 14, 2024, Nikita Shah, Executive Vice President of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX, Financial), sold 100,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 291,666 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc, a company engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of generic and specialty pharmaceutical products, has seen a notable insider transaction trend. Over the past year, there have been no insider purchases but three insider sales, including the recent transaction by the insider.

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc were priced at $7.75 on the day of the sale. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $2.49 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for the stock is $2.94, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.64, which suggests that the stock is Significantly Overvalued.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and stock valuation perceptions at Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

