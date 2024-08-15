On August 15, 2024, Andrew Boyer, Executive Vice President of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX, Financial), sold 62,711 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 256,670 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc, a company engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of generic and specialty pharmaceutical products, has seen a pattern of insider selling over the past year. There have been three insider sells and no insider buys during this period. The recent transaction by Andrew Boyer marks a continuation of this trend.

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc were priced at $7.84 on the day of the transaction. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $2.49 billion.

Based on the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc is significantly overvalued. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 2.67, with a GF Value of $2.94. The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation perspectives. The ongoing insider selling trend at Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc could be a point of analysis for potential investors and market analysts.

