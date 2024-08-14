On August 14, 2024, Stephen Flatt, CEO of National Healthcare Corp (NHC, Financial), executed a sale of 3,907 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. Post transaction, the insider owns 57,042 shares of the company.

National Healthcare Corp (NHC, Financial) operates in the healthcare sector, providing a wide range of services including skilled nursing, assisted living, independent living, and homecare services across the United States. This diversification allows NHC to meet a spectrum of patient needs.

Shares of National Healthcare Corp were priced at $126.54 on the day of the transaction. The company's market cap is approximately $1.96 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of National Healthcare Corp stands at 21.45, which is below the industry median of 23.51, indicating a potentially lower valuation relative to its peers.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of NHC is estimated at $78.39 per share, making the current price represent a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.61. This suggests that the stock is significantly overvalued.

Over the past year, insider activity at National Healthcare Corp has included 2 insider buys and 5 insider sells. Stephen Flatt's recent transaction follows this trend of more insider selling than buying within the company.

This insider selling activity could be a point of interest for investors and market analysts monitoring the stock's performance and insider confidence levels.

