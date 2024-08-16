Full Year 2024 Pwr Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 16, 2024 / 12:30AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the PWR Holdings Limited FY24 results webcast and conference call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Kees Weel, Managing Director. Please go ahead.



Kees Weel - Pwr Holdings Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Good morning, everybody. Thanks for dialing in and listening to what we've got to say this morning. So I'll get straight into it. On our first slide, particularly on our page turn, we've moved it around a little bit. Last year we've gone straight into numbers. This year we're going into treatments and highlights and etc. So yeah, it's four pillars that we've been looking at and innovation, fossil growth, sustainability, and investing in our people, et cetera.



I'm not going to go through every individual one at most detail, but I'll certainly pull out some of the areas that I think are worth talking about. Probably the biggest outstanding thing is the aerospace and defence revenue growth. Just a tad over 100% for the year,