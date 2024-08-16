Q2 2024 Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 16, 2024 / 01:00AM GMT

In-Hwan Kim - Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd - Head, Investor Relations



Good morning, everyone. This is In-Hwan Kim, Head of Investor Relations. Thank you for joining us today for Samsung Life's 2024 first-half earnings presentation.



Let me now hand over the presentation to our CFO, Mr. Kyung-Bok Lee.



Kyung-Bok Lee - Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd - Chief of Financial Affairs & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone. This is CFO, Mr. Kyung-Bok Lee. I would like