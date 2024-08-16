Q2 2024 Ping An Bank Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 16, 2024 / 02:00AM GMT
Editor
Portions of this transcript marked (technical difficulty) indicate audio problems. The missing text will be supplied if a replay becomes available.
Operator
(audio in progress)
is direction as needed. Last August, Ping An Bank's new management team formally met with you here for the first time. It's been exactly a year since then. Therefore, today's announcement is not only a report on the first half results, but also an opportunity to exchange ideas with you regarding the bank's upcoming transformation and development strategies.
Next, please allow me to introduce the Ping An Bank's executives attending today's conference. They are: Mr. Ji Guangheng, Party Secretary and President of the Bank; Vice President and CFO, Mr. Xiang Youzhi; Vice President, Mr. Yang Zhiqun; Assistant President, Mr. Zhang Zhaohui; Assistant President and CRO, Mr. Wu Leiming. And we're also joined by our independent directors and heads of key business departments from headquarters.
Now, I would like to invite Mr. Ji Guangheng, Party Secretary and President, to deliver
Aug 16, 2024 / 02:00AM GMT
