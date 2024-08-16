Q1 2025 KNR Constructions Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 16, 2024 / 05:30AM GMT

Editor



Please stand by for streaming text.



Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to KNR Constructions Limited Q1 FY25 earnings conference call. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on the beliefs, opinions and expectations of the company. This statements are not the guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.



(Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to General Manager, Finance and Accounting KNR Constructions Limited. Thank you and over to you, sir.



Unidentified Company Representative



Good morning, everybody. Thank you for joining us today on the call to discuss the financial results for Q1 FY25, along with me today I have Mr. K. Jalandhar Reddy, Executive Director and Mr. New Growth Advisors, our Investor Relations.



We have uploaded results separately. Inflation on the stock exchanges is less than our company website. I hope everyone