Q2 2024 Scatec ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 16, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Terje Pilskog - Scatec ASA - Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, and welcome to our second-quarter presentation. I am happy to take you through and present to you another strong quarter for Scatec. We've had high activity level during the quarter and also during the summer, and we made a number of significant achievements during this period. We are presenting, first of all, strong financial results. We are progressing well on our growth.



We have reached financial close in Tunisia, and we have also secured offtake for our Egypt Green Hydrogen project in Egypt. And we are also progressing well on optimizing our portfolio. We have made and we have signed a number of important divestment agreements during the quarter, and this is enabling us to continue to optimize and to focus our activities. All in all, this is continuing to enable us to deliver on the growth plan that we have set out on.



So I will, as usual, take you through the highlights for the quarter and then Hans Jakob will come and take you through the financials.



So in the quarter, we have had strong financials. On