Q2 2024 Flowers Foods Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 16, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Flowers Foods second quarter 2024 Results Conference Call. Please be advised that today's event is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your opening speaker today, JT. Rick Executive Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



J. T. Rieck - Flowers Foods Inc - Former Executive VP of Finance & IR



Thank you, Sharon, and good morning. I hope everyone had the opportunity to review our earnings release posted to our prepared remarks and view the slide presentation that were all posted earlier on our Investor Relations website.



After today's Q&A session, we will also post an audio replay of this call. Please note that in this Q&A session, we may make forward-looking statements about the company's performance. Although we believe these statements to be reasonable, they are subject to risks and uncertainties and could cause actual results to differ materially.



In addition to what you hear in these remarks are important factors relating to Flowers Foods' business are fully